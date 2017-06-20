Gulf of Mexico storm could delay oil imports, exports through the week

Tropical Storm Cindy has caused the suspension of service at a major Gulf of Mexico oil terminal and evacuations at rigs and platforms as it moves toward an expected landfall early Thursday somewhere near the Texas-Louisiana border.

The storm has triggered a halt to vessel offloading at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port marine terminal, and warnings to the Houston Ship Channel and Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass, the site of the only active U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminal.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Anadarko (NYSE:APC), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) and BP have evacuated non-essential workers from some platforms in the Gulf, and Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has suspended some well operations; storms in the Gulf can often roil energy markets because offshore rigs and platforms account for ~17% of U.S. crude oil production and 4% of natural gas output.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) says restoration workers are ready to respond to any power outages caused by the storm,

“While the storm may not be a whopper, it will influence shipping and may impact imports and exports of oil for next week,” says a senior market analyst at Price Futures Group.

