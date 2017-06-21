Crude slides into bear market

Look out below! Crude plunged into a bear market on Tuesday, sinking another 2.2% to settle at a nine-month low of $43.23/bbl.

The big fear gripping the energy industry is that the world continues to have too much oil, despite a deal between OPEC and Russia to pump less.

Game of chicken? The supply glut could be deepened by U.S. shale producers that have ramped up output in recent months.

