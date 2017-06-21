RLJ Entertainment broadens partnership with AMC

RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ:RLJE) announces that it broadened its strategic partnership with AMC Networks to accelerate content investments and other strategic initiatives for Acorn TV and UMC.

AMC Networks (NYSE:AMC) exercised $5M of tranche A warrants as part of the deal.

In addition, the AMC Networks tranche A term loan was expanded to $23M from $13M million to $23 million and the maturity date on the base amount was extended by one year to 202.

RLJ Entertainment expects to save $5M in cash annually through the lower interest rates on the debt.

The company sees the financial actions helping it to dramatically increase its content investment over the next five years.

Source: Press Release