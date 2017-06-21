Jefferies reiterates on AMD Buy after Epyc event; shares up over 2%

Jefferies reiterates Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) at a Buy rating with $16 price target following yesterday afternoon’s launch event for new Zen MPU Epyc.

Analyst Mark Lipacis discusses the key reveals during the event including the fact that Baidu, Microsoft Azure, Dropbox, and Bloomberg all plan to put Epyc in their data centers.

Dell EMC, SuperMicro, and HP all announced Epyc-based SKUs.

Lipacis expects Epyc to capture 7% of the total server market by the end of next year.

Source: StreetInsider

Latest AMD analyst standings: 5 Buy, 5 Outperform, 17 Hold, 2 Underperform, and 2 Sell.

Median price target: $12.50.