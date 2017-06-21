Winnebago higher after strong FQ3 sales

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) reports an increase in revenue of 75% to $272.1M in FQ3 as the integration of Grand Design factored in.
The company's gross margin rate rose 380 bps off a more favorable product mix.
"We are gaining market share in both of our Towables businesses, including the Winnebago-branded side, and are aggressively investing in new products and further capacity expansion," says CEP Michael Happe.
Winnebago ended the quarter with a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.9% and current ratio of 1.7.
Shares of Winnebago are up 1.02% premarket to $29.60 vs. a 52-week trading range of $20.76 to $39.30.
