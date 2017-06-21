Epizyme's tazemetostat an Orphan Drug for soft tissue sarcoma

The FDA designates Epizyme's (NASDAQ:EPZM) tazemetostat an Orphan Drug for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Tazemetostat inhibits an enzyme called EZH2 (enhancer of zeste homolog 2), which plays a key role in DNA methylation and transcriptional repression. Mutation or over-expression of EZH2 is associated with a range of cancers. It is being developed for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, certain genetically defined solid tumors and (now) soft tissue sarcoma.