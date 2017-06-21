Futures inch lower on oil woes

U.S. stock index futures are red across the board, weighed down by a pullback on Wall Street, where concerns about oversupply hit crude prices. Dow -0.1% ; S&P 500 -0.2% ; Nasdaq -0.2% .

Awaiting future direction? Oil is now flat at $43.50/bbl after slipping into "bear market" territory on Tuesday, falling over 20% from its Feb. 21 high.

Gold is 0.4% higher at $1248/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.15%.

