Argentine ADRs could have rough session after MSCI decision

MSCI last night surprised by not upgrading Argentina (NYSEARCA:ARGT) to emerging market status - meaning its stocks will not be able to be added to emerging markets indices.

Probably the most popular of Argentine ADRs is YPF, and it's down 10% premarket. BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) fell 7.6% after hours. Cresud S.A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) dropped 6.5% . Grupo Financciero (NASDAQ:GGAL) -5.8% ; Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) -7% .

Other ADRs of note: Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA), Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV), Petrobas Argentina (NYSE:PZE), Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO), Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS), Tenaris (NYSE:TS), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)