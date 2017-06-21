BofAML downgrades Intel on AMD Epyc reveal; shares down 1.6%

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $42 to $38 after yesterday’s Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Epyc server launch event.

Analyst Vivek Arya lowers Intel’s data center sales growth for FY18 from 11% to 8% and notes that AMD’s Epyc has signed up Microsoft and Baidu among its big-name data center customers.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley rates AMD at Equal Weight with analyst Joseph Moore noting that AMD might have a price impact on Intel next year. Moore says Epyc launch impressive “even as moderate skeptics.”

Source: Bloomberg

Intel shares are down 1.55% premarket. AMD shares are up 5.22% .

