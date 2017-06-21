Glaukos iStent lowered IOP 35% in open-angle glaucoma patients

Results from an international study assessing Glaukos' (NYSE:GKOS) iStent, combined with topical travoprost (Alcon's Travatan), for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma showed a 35% reduction in average intraocular pressure (IOP) after 18 months of follow-up. The results were recently published in journal Clinical & Experimental Ophthalmology.

Additional results from the 53-subject study: at month 12, 91% of eyes achieved at least a 20% decrease in IOP with the reduction of one medication and 100% of eyes achieved IOP of no more than 18 mm Hg (normal range is 10 - 21 mm Hg) with the reduction of one medication.

The FDA approved iStent in 2012.

The company's next-generation iStent Inject device is designed to deploy two stents into separate trabecular meshwork locations in the eye to enhance IOP reduction and make it easier to implant.