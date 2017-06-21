BOE's chief economist turns hawkish; pound on the rise

The Bank of England's Andy Haldane says he's leaning towards joining the ranks of those on the MPC voting for a rate hike.

"The risks of tightening ‘too early’ have shrunk as growth and, to lesser extent, inflation have shown greater resilience than expected,” he says in a speech. "The process of withdrawing some of the incremental stimulus provided last August would be prudent moving into the second half of the year.”

Haldane's hawkish thoughts are particularly notable given his dovish reputation.