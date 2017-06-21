Noble Midstream buys interests in Delaware Basin, DJ Basin from parent

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) agrees to acquire additional interests in Colorado River DevCo in the DJ Basin and Blanco River DevCo in the Delaware Basin from Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) for $270M in cash and units.

The acquisition will increase NBLX’s interest in Colorado River gathering system to 100% from 80% and in Blanco River to 40% from 25%; NBL will retain the remaining 60% interest in Blanco River.

NBLX plans to fund the cash portion of the deal with proceeds via a concurrent private placement of common units.

NBLX expects the deal to be immediately accretive to 2017 distributable cash flow, which it now projects at $112M-$125M, resulting in coverage of 1.8x-2.0x.