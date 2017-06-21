Cara's late-stage study of IV CR845 in abdominal surgery to continue to test two doses; shares down 4% premarket

Investors appear a bit disappointed with the results from an interim analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Cara Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CARA) IV CR845 for the treatment of post-operative pain in patients undergoing abdominal surgery. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the study continue to test both doses of CR845. In other words, the study has yet to achieve the primary endpoint. No safety signals were observed.

The primary outcome measure is the change in pain intensity over the 24-hour period following surgery versus placebo as measured by the patient-reported Numeric Rating Scale (NRS) score.

IV CR845, a peripherally acting kappa opioid receptor agonist, is being developed for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its value proposition is opioid-like analgesia without the respiratory depression or intestinal tract inhibition (constipation).

Shares are down 4% premarket on average volume.

