Morgan Stanley downgrades oil services as bear case odds rise

Morgan Stanley lowers its outlook for the oil services industry to In-Line, citing increasing odds of a bear case scenario that sees 30%-50% downside to historical valuation support.

"It is now consensus that global oil markets will swing into surplus in 2018, and the burden of proof that this will not happen lies with the bulls," Stanley analyst Ole Slorer writes, as he expects the sector to be out of favor until more material bullish data points emerge.

The firm downgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Oceaneering (NYSE:OII) and Frank's International (NYSE:FI) to Underweight from Equal Weight, and cuts Oil States (NYSE:OIS), Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Trican Well Services (OTCPK:TOLWF) is upgraded to Overweight; rating on Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) and Hornbeck Offshore (NYSE:HOS) are removed due to restructuring concerns.

Source: Bloomberg First Word