CA shares up 10.8% on buyout rumors analyst says "make sense"

Bloomberg reports early deal talks between BMC and cloud app company CA (NASDAQ:CA) that would take the latter private in a leveraged buyout of a size not seen since the Dell deal in 2013.

Financial details of the potential CA buyout weren’t disclosed but the company has a market cap of $13.2B. The similar Dell deal ended up with a $25B transaction value.

Raymond James analyst Dr. Mike Turits says the deal would “make sense” as CA has struggled to show organic growth, but the companies in combination could consolidate markets and operations and turn the duo into a “cash cow.”