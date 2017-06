Emirates would be interested in changes being made to its current fleet of the superjumbo that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) said this week would only be for new aircraft.

"If they said we'll give you these winglets on a retrofit basis, to save up to 2.5% fuel, I would look at that," President Tim Clark told reporters at the Paris Air Show.

Emirates is by far the largest A380 customer, having ordered 142 of the jets with 95 in its fleet today.

