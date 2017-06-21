Intel announces new cyber security collaborations

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces new collaborations with cyber security firm Team8 and its offshoot company.

Team8 creates cyber companies with backing from a syndicate of tech giants including Microsoft, Cisco, and Qualcomm with each company having its own agenda or focus. Intel's security priorities range from the cloud to auto tech to IoT.

Team8 will launch the companies Claroty and Illusive Networks before early next year.

Intel will have a side collaboration with the launching Illusive Networks, which combats advanced persistent threats by catching threats quickly using deception technology.