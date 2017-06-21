Sangamo prices stock offering at $7.25; shares down 12% premarket

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) prices its public offering of 10M shares of common stock at $7.25 per shares. Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.5M shares. Closing date is June 26.
Net proceeds will fund working capital and general corporate purposes.
Shares are off 12% premarket on robust volume.
Update: The company has shaken off early selling, now up 11%. Jefferies upgraded to Buy this morning with a $17 (109% upside) by Jefferies citing the hedge value of its gene-editing technology based on zinc finger proteins compared to much-hyped CRISPR/Cas9.