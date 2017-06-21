Golar LNG signs deal to develop Delfin LNG project in Louisiana

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) +7.8% premarket after signing a joint agreement with Delfin Midstream to develop the Delfin LNG project on the Louisiana coast.

Delfin LNG is the only permitted floating liquefied natural gas export project in the U.S. and supports up to four FLNG vessels producing as much as 13M metric tons/month of LNG ; it owns the UTOS pipeline, the largest natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, and submitted its Deepwater Port license application in 2015.

GLNG expects a final investment decision on the Delfin project will occur in 2018, with first LNG to be delivered in 2021-22.