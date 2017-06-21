CarMax rallies after bottom line beat

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) trades higher after the company blasts past the consensus EPS estimate with its FQ1 report.

The auto retailer says it benefited from the shift of some tax refund spending into the quarter.

Comparable store used units rose 8.2% during the quarter and comparable store revenue was up 6.1%.

Net earnings as a percentage of sales improved 50 bps to 4.7% as a lower percentage of SG&A spending factored in.

