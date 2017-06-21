Ambac bull recommends buying the dip

The latest concern for Ambac (NASDAQ:AMBC) investors has been "radio silence" on a possible deal between the company and its regulator to facilitate an exit of Ambac's Segregated Account, even as the June 10 deadline passed. Shares are now down 30% YTD.

Last night, Ambac announced an extension until June 30 to reach a deal.

The short duration of the extension should be encouraging, says BTIG's Mark Palmer, as it indicates some sort of agreement is near. "An agreement would move AMBC a step closer to unlocking its inherent value while providing it with more leverage as it seeks a favorable outcome of its representation and warranty litigation with Bank of America."

He continues with a Buy rating and $26 price target, suggesting 64% upside.