Strategy update from Etsy includes layoffs

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) announces a plan to sharpening its focus on key initiatives.

The company says as partof the initiative it will realign internal resources to pursue the highest-growth opportunities -- including enhancing search and discovery, improving the buyer journey, driving frequency, maximizing the effectiveness of marketing spending and adding seller marketing tools.

The plan also involves a reduction of headcount by approximately 140 positions, or ~15% of the Etsy total current workforce.

"We will be a more disciplined company that is better positioned to create the world's most compelling buying and selling experience," says CEO Josh Silverman.

ETSY +0.93% premarket to $14.11.

Source: Press Release