Evercore ISI: New Architecture Billings Index good for Autodesk

Evercore ISI reiterates an Outperform rating and $115 price target on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) citing details from the latest U.S. Architecture Billings Index because nearly half of the company’s revenues come from architecture firms.

Any ABI score over 50 reflects an increasing in construction-related billings. The overall ABI score rose from 50.9 in April to 53 in May while the new projects inquiry index moved from 60.2 to 62.4 and new design contracts from 53.2 to 54.8.

About 43% of Autodesk’s FY17 revenue came from the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction segment.

See the full ABI report here.