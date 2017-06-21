Price match guarantee launched by eBay

EBay (EBAY -0.1% ) announces that it launched a price match guarantee on more than 50K deals in the U.S.

"The vast majority of our deals are already lower priced or equal to our competitors, but if a shopper finds it for less, we'll gladly match the price of our competitors," says eBay exec Hal Lawton.

Numbers check: eBay has 169 million active buyers worldwide; 87% of GMV on eBay is fixed price; 1.1 billion listings are available at any given time; 80% of merchandise sold on eBay is new; 2/3 of eBay packages are delivered within 3 days or less; eBay apps have been downloaded 349 million times across the globe.

Source: Press Release