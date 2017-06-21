Stocks slightly higher in early trading as crude oil steadies

Stocks poke into the green at the open, overcoming losses through most of the overnight session, as crude oil prices stabilize; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

Crude oil futures have moved into positive territory, +0.1% to $43.55/bbl, after a report has Iran suggesting the possibility of further OPEC production cuts; also, the API reported a larger than expected draw of 2.7M barrels, but the EIA will deliver the official government figures later this morning.

European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.3% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and France's CAC -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.5% .

In corporate news, Adobe Systems and Red Hat trade higher in the early going, +3.2% and +8.6% , respectively, after both companies reported better than expected earnings and revenues and issued upbeat guidance.

U.S. Treasury bonds are trading slightly lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.17%.

Still ahead: existing home sales, EIA petroleum inventories