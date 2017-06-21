Facebook fights against potential Oculus sales block

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) wants a judge’s permission to continue selling its Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets. A jury had ruled that Oculus stole computer code from ZeniMax Media.

ZeniMax requested a court order to block some Oculus Rift models after winning the $500M intellectual property verdict in February.

Facebook argues the sales ban would prove an unfair burden for Oculus down to the customers and wants to reduce the damage amount from the previous trial.

Historically, judges tend to settle such matters with money rather than a product pull.

The $600 Oculus Rift headset belongs to the tethered segment of the VR headset market, which sells fewer models than the untethered models due to the higher cost of entry and VR’s slow adoption rate by the general population.

