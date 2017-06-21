Glaxo's shingles vaccine triggers immune response in elderly patients previously treated with Merck's Zostavax in late-stage study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, Zoster-048, assessing the efficacy of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK +0.1% ) shingles vaccine Shingrix showed that it triggered a strong immune response in elderly patients previously treated with Merck's shingles vaccine Zostavax. The company will be presenting the data today to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Shingrix contains Agenus' (AGEN +1.6% ) QS-21 Stimulon, an immune adjuvant designed to boost the immune response to the vaccine.

Glaxo's marketing applications are currently under review in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Previously: Complete results from Glaxo's late-stage study of shingles vaccine candidate published in NEJM (Sept. 15, 2016)