Chemours commits to end GenX wastewater emissions, but EPA investigates

Chemours (CC +0.1% ) says it will capture, remove and safely dispose of wastewater that contains the GenX byproduct generated from fluoromonomers production at its Fayetteville, N.C., manufacturing plant.

CC says it is taking the steps even though it believes emissions from the plant have not impacted the safety of Cape Fear River drinking water.

But the EPA says it will launch an investigation into the potentially illegal discharge of the chemical, according to the Wilmington Star-News.

Researchers earlier this month said they had found GenX in the Cape Fear River on three separate occasions, with testing in 2013-14 showing an average of 631 parts per trillion at the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s intake.