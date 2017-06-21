Banks to cut $1.2B in research spending on new EU rule - McKinsey

To review, new EU regulations - known as MiFID II - are set to take effect at the start of 2018. Their aim is to eliminate conflicts of interest by forcing asset managers to separate trading commissions they pay from research fees.

As a result, McKinsey expects the $4B currently being spent annually by the top 10 sell-side banks is likely to fall by 30%.

"Two to three global banking players will preserve their status in the new era, winning the execution arms race and dominating trading in equities around the globe," says the consultancy in a report released today.

"We have too many voices on large companies anyway,” says McKinsey partner Roger Rudisuli. "Why does Apple Inc. need 50 to 60 analysts covering them?" No doubt a learned man, one wonders if Rudisuli realizes how much he sounds like a circa-1970s Soviet leader chiding Americans for having too many competing brands of cereal on grocery shelves.