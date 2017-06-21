Analysts flock to raise Red Hat targets after stellar earnings; shares up over 10%

Rosenblatt raises Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) price target to $112 from $95 and maintains Buy rating citing strong deal metrics and higher bookings compared to the prior year’s quarter.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch raises the target to $105 from $92 and maintains Neutral rating also citing billings strength. Expects muted margin leverage near-term and forecasts FY18 margin at 31%.

Others new price targets: Oppenheimer: $105 (was $96); Drexel Hamilton: $127 (was $110); and Morgan Stanley: $98 (from $90).

Source: StreetInsider

Red Hat shares are up 10.16% to $99.10.

