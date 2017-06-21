Maritime Investment Forum: Eagle Bulk Shipping video presentation

A video presentation in connection with the Maritime Investment Forum has been posted on Seeking Alpha.

10:50 A.M. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE): CEO Gary Vogel delivered a detailed breakdown on the dry bulk industry and issued an outlook on the company's prospects. Vogel noted that Eagle Bulk's in-house management and focus on one class give it a leg up on peers. An interesting advantage for the company highlighted by Vogel is that it can benefit from the volatility between the Pacific and Atlantic basins. (Watch the full presentation)

See the full blog covering all the video presentations.