Hewlett Packard Enterprise promotes Antonio Neri to president

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announces the promotion of Antonio Neri to President effective immediately.

Before Hewlett Packard’s split into two companies, Neri was the SVP and GM for the HP Servers and Networking business units. He then moved over to HPE to work as the Executive VP and GM of the IT-focused Enterprise Group.

HPE’s new president will oversee efforts to continue streamlining and optimizing the company after the spin-mergers between the Software and Enterprise Software divisions to form HPE Next.