Lockheed upbeat on CH-53K helicopter

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.1% ) sees strong export prospects for the CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter it's building for the U.S. Marine Corps, citing interest from Germany and Israel and potentially Japan in coming years.

Dan Schultz, President of Sikorsky, declined to estimate how many additional King Stallions could be sold beyond the Marines' 200 aircraft, but industry sources say another 100 aircraft could be sold to U.S. allies and potentially the U.S. Navy.

The Marines expect to declare the CH-53K ready for combat use in 2019.

