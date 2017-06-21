Parks growth provides Disney optimism for Morgan Stanley

Disney (DIS -0.3% ) is seeing "skies clearing up" after months of dark clouds from ESPN, Morgan Stanley says.

Theme parks will now contribute more to operating income than ESPN does, analyst Ben Swinburne and team note, and there's mid-teens growth in operating income ahead. The firm's sticking with an Overweight rating and sees 25% upside in its base case.

"Recent share performance (down 8% QTD vs. S&P +3%) and a sub-S&P P/E highlight concerns around ESPN, sustainability of Parks margins, and anxiety over F3Q results," they write.

Margins will expand due to a few key drivers, they argue: new theme park attractions including "Pandora: World of Avatar" and lands based on Toy Story and Star Wars; ramping Shanghai profitability; and upside in Parks margins from a heavy expansion of dynamic pricing.