Occidental Petro says cash flow neutrality actually at $40/bbl, not $50

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.3% ) bumps higher before dropping back, as it seeks to clarify its cash flow neutrality level.

Speaking at the Wells Fargo Securities West Coast Energy Conference, OXY says it reaches cash flow neutrality at $40/bbl, seeking to make a distinction between its "pathway to breakeven at $50 WTI" after paying dividends and accounting for 5%-8% production growth.

OXY also touts the strength of its balance sheet, with $1.5B in cash and more than $3B in "solid liquidity."

Source: Briefing.com