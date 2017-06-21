Lockheed grabs $104M U.S. Air Force deal for radar threat simulators

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.2% ) says it won a $104M U.S. Air Force contract to develop, produce and field a threat simulator to train combat aircrews to cope with rapidly evolving threats such as surface-to-air missiles.

LMT's VP of air and missile defense systems says a number of other countries already have expressed interest in the Advanced Radar Threat System Variant 2, and talks could begin soon on possible sales.

The contract calls for development and delivery of a production-ready system and options to produce up to 20 more.