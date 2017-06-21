FuboTV gets live, on-demand rights to show CBS sports/entertainment

Sports-focused streaming service FuboTV has an agreement with CBS (CBS -0.1% ) to include its top networks, including the broadcast flagship and other sports and entertainment channels.

All the included networks will be available to stream live with much of the programming also available on demand, through fuboTV's entry-level tier.

In particular, sports including CBS NFL coverage, March Madness, SEC football and golf coverage will stream live, as well as prime-time coverage.

Later in the summer, the arrangement provides for streaming CBS-owned affiliates of the CW. Other affiliates of CBS and the CW will be offered the opportunity to take part.

Access to Showtime will be offered as a premium add-on to those in fuboTV's entry tier.