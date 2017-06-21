Intel cancels three IoT products

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will discontinue developer board Galileo and compute modules Joule and Edison as the company steps back from the IoT wave it mostly failed to catch.

Galileo was a partner project with Arduino to take on the Raspberry Pi.

The Edison platform was meant to serve and improve IoT devices while the more powerful follow-up Joule targeted robotics.

The specified products are available for order until September 16 but will stop shipping after December 16.

