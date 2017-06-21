Illinois budget struggles ratchet higher

"In the coming weeks, the State of Illinois will no longer be able to guarantee timely and predictable payments in a number of areas that we have to date managed," says Comptroller Susana Mendoza. "We are now reaching a new phase of the crisis."

She notes an already $15B and rapidly growing unpaid bill backlog, with obligations exceeding receipts by an average of $600M per month over the past year.

Mendoza has a calming message for financial markets, assuring that debt service payments will not be delayed or diminished.

