Schlumberger downgraded, Weatherford upgraded at Barclays

Schlumberger (SLB -1.4% ) slumps after Barclays downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $73 price target, slashed from $98, saying SLB has "the most exposure to the long-cycle barrel" despite being the most defensive name in a challenged market.

Barclays continues to consider SLB "the best managed company within oilfield services, with the greatest managerial/operational talent, the deepest distribution and supply chain network, an unmatched technology portfolio, a history of consistently strong execution, and by far the furthest global reach."

Meanwhile, the firm upgrades Weatherford (WFT -6.5% ) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $6 target, saying new CEO Mark McCollum has an opportunity to "put points on the board fairly quickly" as he starts to change the culture.

Barclays believes bulls and bears both have strong arguments on WFT, but the scale is tipped in favor of the bulls at the current stock price.