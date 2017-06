Dova Pharmaceuticals on deck for IPO

Dova Pharmaceuticals (Pending:DOVA) is set for its IPO of 4,062,500 shares of common stock at $15 - 17.

The Durham, NC-based pharmaceutical firm focuses on product candidates, acquired or developed, for diseases treated by specialist physicians. Its initial focus is thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) with lead product candidate avatrombopag, acquired from Eisai in March 2016. It is designed to mimic a hormone called thrombopoietin which stimulates platelet production. The company plans to submit its U.S. marketing application to the FDA next quarter.

2016 Financials (from March 24 inception)($M): Operating Expenses: 27.0; Net Loss: (27.1); Cash Burn: (1.0).