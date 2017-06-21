Pimco warns of hawkish mistake by Fed

"We are only one major adverse shock away from a serious deflationary scare,” says Pimco's Joachim Fels, noting core PCE inflation at 1.5% now running well below the Fed's 2% target.

In an economic expansion, it doesn't really matter, acknowledges Fels, but when a downturn hits, there will be too little safety margin against deflation.

He reminds that the Fed is not without reasons to move forward with "opportunistic tightening" - maybe chief among them, the central bank's desire to put a lid on asset bubbles that may form from rates too low for too long.

