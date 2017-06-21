Arista Networks up 1.8% after initial ITC ruling in its favor

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is seeing a move up, +1.8% , after noting that an initial determination in its International Trade Commission case against Cisco Systems (CSCO -0.5% ) has landed in Arista's favor.

The administrative law judge has found that the sale of redesigned switch products doesn't violate a cease and desist order issued by the ITC with respect to the '537 patent.

That follows rulings at Customers and Border Protection of noninfringement on the '537, '145 and '592 patents.

“This is an important step in bringing the '944 Investigation to conclusion and we look forward to the Commission’s Final Determination, which is currently scheduled to issue no later than Sept. 20," says Arista General Counsel Marc Taxay.