Aileron Therapeutics on deck of IPO

Aileron Therapeutics (Pending:ALRN) is set for its IPO of 3.75M shares of common stock at $15 - 17.

The Cambridge, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops therapeutics called stapled peptides. Specifically, it designs sequences of amino acids and "staples" them with hydrocarbon bonds enabling them to maintain their natural shape, enabling the targeting of historically undruggable intracellular and extracellular targets. Its lead candidate is Phase 1/2-stage ALRN-6924, which targets tumor suppressor p53, for the potential treatment of a range of cancers.

2016 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 18.2 (+41.1%); Net Loss: (18.2) (-41.1%); Cash Burn: (15.0) (-28.2%).