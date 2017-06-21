Norway opens up record 93 blocks for Arctic oil exploration

Norway's government incurs the wrath of environmental groups by opening up a record number of blocks for oil exploration in the Arctic.
The oil ministry is offering 93 blocks in the Barents Sea, with applications by companies expected by the end of November.
Norwegian officials estimate 18B barrels of oil equivalent could be found in the Barents Sea, and oil company executives at Statoil (STO -1.9%), Eni (E -0.2%), Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) and elsewhere have said they think it will be the world’s next big oil region.