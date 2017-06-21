Chesapeake -6.5% as Macquarie cuts to Sell, says ill equipped for cheaper oil

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -6.6% ) plunges amid continued weakness among oil and gas companies and Macquarie's downgrade of CHK shares to Underperform - the firm's equivalent of a Sell rating - from Neutral with a $3.50 price target, slashed from $6.

Macquarie's Paul Grigel says the lower outlook for crude oil prices pressures CHK's fundamentals given the company's recent efforts to increase its oil exposure over natural gas.

"While the company has made strides in repositioning itself, it simply isn't far enough along to sustainably compete in a lower-for-longer crude world," Grigel writes.

Even though CHK has been selling assets to pay down its high debt load, Grigel still estimates a "material outspend on high leverage with concerns around liquidity."