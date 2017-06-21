Morgan Stanley thinks Zalando is well-positioned to survive Prime Wardrobe

Morgan Stanley thinks Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF, OTCPK:ZLNDY, ZNDO) has a "protected position" in apparel even with Amazon's introduciton of Prime Wardrobe.

The firm says Zalandro's strong relationship with brands and "best in class" logistics give it an edge. The online seller is also seen having a head start on how to use data for in-season fashion purchases.

MS has Zalando rated at Overweight with a price target of €46.

Zalando is down 5% in Frankfurt trading since the Amazon Prime Warehouse news broke.