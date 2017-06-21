Verizon-Comcast Internet speed claim dispute escalates

Tensions are rising in a marketing dispute between Verizon (VZ -1.5% ) and Comcast (CMCSA -0.2% ), as Verizon's refusal to deal with the National Advertising Division means the dispute is being punted to the FTC and FCC.

Comcast has balked at a number of Verizon's claims about FiOS Internet speeds (such as "Only FiOS has the Fastest Internet Available") and challenged them via a proceeding at the NAD -- but Verizon has declined to participate, saying NAD has a conflict of interest.

"We've participated in countless NAD matters over the years and have never before encountered a situation requiring the company to decline to participate in this voluntary self-regulatory process," Verizon says in a statement.

"NAD refused to resolve a conflict of interest caused by their former assistant director who participated on prior Verizon cases now representing Comcast on substantially similar matters," it continues. "Verizon regrets that NAD was unwilling to address this fundamental unfairness and we will happily demonstrate our performance superiority in a neutral and proper forum.”