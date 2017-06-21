Afternoon plunge for oil

Oil had been hanging around modestly in the green for most of the session, but it's cracked back open in the last couple of hours, now down nearly 3% to a new low for the year of $42.26 per barrel.

That in turn is dragging down the energy sector (XLE -1.7% ) once again. The S&P 500 is flat.

The smallest of cracks are beginning to appear in junk bonds, with HYG and JNK both down about 0.35% despite declining Treasury rates today.

Earlier, the EIA reported a bullish inventory number, with stocks dropping 400K barrels more than expected.

