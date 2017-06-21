Adobe acquires 360-degree and VR toolset from Mettle

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) announces the acquisition of all SkyBox technology from 360-degree and virtual reality software company Mettle.

SkyBox toolset will feature into post-production work in Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe After Effects CC along with the preexisting 360/VR cinematic tech bundled into the Creative Cloud.

Mettle co-founder Chris Bobotis will come aboard Adobe as part of the acquisition.

“Editing in 360/VR requires specialized technology, and as such, this is a critical area of investment for Adobe, and we’re thrilled Chris Bobotis has joined us to help lead the charge forward,” says Steven Warner, Adobe VP of digital video and audio.

